Ginger Chicken and Spicy Bean Sprout Salad

Ginger Chicken

Ingredients:

• 1.5 pounds boneless chicken thighs

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 2 tbsp sake

• 2 tbsp honey

• 1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

• 1 tsp vegetable oil

• chopped scallions and sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

1. Cut the chicken up into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, whisk the soy sauce, sake, honey, and ginger together, then add the chicken. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat a frying pan over medium heat until hot. Add the oil then swirl to coat. Fry the chicken in batches. You want to get a nice brown crust, so it’s important that the chicken is in a single layer and has some space between each piece. Because there is sugar in the marinade if your pan is too hot it will burn. If the pan is too cool, water will leach out of the chicken and it won’t brown. Adjust the heat accordingly.

3. When the chicken is browned on one side, flip it over and brown the other side. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Once all your chicken is browned. Then add the remaining marinade to the pan along with 2 tablespoons of water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium high heat, and then return all the chicken to the pan. Stir, until the liquid has mostly evaporated and the chicken has a nice shiny coating of sauce.

4. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds and serve over rice.

Spicy Bean Sprout Salad

Ingredients:

12 oz Bean sprouts

1 Tbsp black/white toasted sesame seeds

Seasoning:

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 1/2 tsp soy sauce

1 1/2 tsp togarashi

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add bean sprouts and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Drain sprouts. Then place cooked sprouts into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and chill. This will allow the sprouts to firm up slightly.

3. Add all seasonings to a bowl. Add sprouts and mix together until sprouts are coated.



