Junior Chef: Gran's Chocolate Chip Cookies From Down Under

Thursday's Junior Chef, Lexie Farina, whipped up her famous chocolate chip cookies, a family recipe all the way from Australia

Ingredients

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup salted butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cream of tarter

1 bag of chocolate chips

Directions

Cream butter and sugars; add egg and vanilla, and then beat together.

Add sifted dry ingredients and stir in chocolate chips.

Scoop cookie dough by the teaspoon and place on baking tray.

Bake for approximately 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

