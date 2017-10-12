Police report: Man bailed out by missing teacher carjacked his sister

Cathryn Gorospe, 44, has been missing since bailing Malzahn out of jail on Friday, Oct. 6. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)

We have confirmed that Charlie Malzahn is the stepson of Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections)

According to a newly released police report from the Williams Police Department, the man who was bailed out of jail by a Glendale teacher who has been missing since last Friday was arrested for carjacking his sister.

[READ MORE: Man questioned in disappearance of teacher also accused of a carjacking]

Officers in Williams arrested Charlie Malzahn on Aug. 20 after responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

To get the background on the vehicle, police called the woman who had reported it stolen, Malzahn’s sister.

The 30-year-old said Malzahn, 27, had been with her and her children in her van when he “became anxious.”

According to the police report, Malzahn was afraid his sister “was going to have him ‘sniped’ by a car next to them.” They were on Interstate 10 in Tempe at the time.

“Charles then went to the back of the van and made one of [his sister’s] kids sit in the front seat,” according to the police report. “Charles pulled out a black handgun and [his sister] stopped the vehicle and took her children out.”

Malzahn’s sister told officers that he called her and told her the van, keys inside, was at the Canyon Club in Williams. She said she confirmed the information with the bartender.

Police went to the bar and located the van, but did not find the keys. They did, however, spot Malzahn. When they took him into custody, they discovered he was carrying a loaded Beretta 9 mm handgun. Malzahn told officers the gun was "hot."

"This verbiage indicated that a weapon has a bullet in the chamber and in this case with the hammer back," according to the Williams P.D. report. That reports also says that gun belongs to Malzahn's sister.

Malzahn's arrest was recorded on the body cameras of Officer Tracy Cooper and Sgt. Tad Wygal. Arizona's Family obtained those videos Thursday afternoon.

[WATCH: Officer Tracy Cooper's body-cam video | Sgt. Tad Wygal's body-cam video]

Malzahn, who is the stepson of Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, was booked into the Coconino County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and three weapons charges.

Malzahn was in jail until Cathryn Gorospe bailed him out last Friday. She has not been seen since.

[RELATED: Photos released of missing Glendale teacher where she was last seen]

[READ MORE: Glendale teacher missing after bailing man out of jail]

"Charlie Malzahn is my stepson but I haven't had contact with him in a year,' Nixon told Arizona's FamilyThursday. "This case has nothing to do with me or my wife and we ask that the media respect our privacy. We have no information that will help with this case and have already talked to the Flagstaff investigators."

Malzahn was arrested again in Phoenix early Monday morning after the Flagstaff Police Department put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Gorospe's vehicle. Detectives have questioned him about her disappearance. It's still not clear how Malzahn and Gorospe knew each other.

Malzahn sits in jail on multiple charges including escape in the first degree, unlawful flight from law enforcement and resisting arrest. In connection with the Tempe carjacking, he faces charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft means of transportation, theft of a credit card and hit and run.

Officers in Williams who know Malzahn say they knew he has a criminal history. According to Department of Corrections records, Malzahn has done prison time for theft, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

In the meantime, Gorospe's family is in Williams, which is about two hours north of Phoenix, to search for her. They are asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out for her and for the missing rear bumper of her 2010 white Toyota Rav 4, the vehicle Malzahn was driving when he was arrested in Phoenix.

[WATCH: Missing teacher's family, friends searching for her in Williams]

Here's a look at a timeline of his recent run-ins with the law:

TIMELINE Sunday, Aug. 20 -Police say Charlie Malzahn carjacked his sister in Tempe and then drove her van to Williams. Police located the van and arrested Malzahn. PDF: Williams Police Department report Friday, Oct. 6 - Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe drives up north to bail Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail. Photos from a surveillance camera show her walking into the building. Gorospe's roommate said Gorospe planned to return home with Malzahn that night. Saturday, Oct. 7 -Police believe Malzahn contacted some acquaintances in Clifton Saturday morning "to try and get some drugs and a gun ...." That afternoon, Tucson police made contact with Malzahn at the shopping mall in regard to some purchases he made with a woman's credit card. Sunday, Oct. 8 -Gorospe's roommate reported her missing. -Malzahn was accused of punching an ASU student in the face in her dorm room. -Tempe police believed Malzhan then carjacked a woman in the area of Apache Boulevard and Rural Road at about 10 p.m. Police said he threatened her with what was believed to be a crowbar. That vehicle was later recovered. Monday, Oct. 9 -Phoenix police arrested Malzahn in the early morning hours after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.