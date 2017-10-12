Some women are requesting plastic surgery results to look like Melania and Ivanka Trump

A trend in plastic surgery is to look like Ivanka and Melania Trump. (Source: CBS News)

"Breast augmentation in Salt Lake City, Utah that surprised me a little bit but I don't live there so I can't tell you why that's the case," said Dr. Pablo Prichard, a plastic surgeon in Scottsdale.

Prichard checked the map Cosmopolitan Magazine put out.

It's a state-by-state layout of the plastic surgery that is booming in each area.

Here in Arizona, apparently everybody's running out to get fuller lips.

"There are lip injections all over the country because it is relatively inexpensive. It's attractive to young people, you can kind of stand out," Prichard says.

In the past, it was Angelina lips. But maybe credit for the trend could now be given to Kylie Jenner. But guys are getting in on this too.

"Girls comment on guys lips too, they are too thin or plump and kissable," Prichard says.

That's not the only trend, though. Apparently, lots of women are requesting the looks of the ladies in the White House.

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Page 6 that since the 2016 Republican primaries, there has been a significant rise in the number of patients asking for what he calls the "Permanent Ivanka."

Dr. Prichard has gotten those requests too.

"A lot of different facial features, the eye slant is a strong one. People love that tint, that nose, very eastern European, the high cheekbones, very exotic, very modelesque look people really like. One of the things people get is hollowing to define the upper cheek," says Dr. Prichard.

The main trend is this: plastic surgery is no longer taboo. Everybody wants it and a lot of people get it.

Arizona has now become a popular place to get stuff done.

"You think of LA, New York, Dallas but Scottsdale is high up there as a mecca for plastic surgery. People come across the country to Scottsdale to get plastic surgery. You are wearing less clothes, so there is less covering your flaws versus up north. It's not as popular because people are bundled up," says Prichard.

