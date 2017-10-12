Official beer of the Arizona Coyotes coming to store near you

The official beer of the Arizona Coyotes is coming to a store near you. (Source: SanTan Brewing Company)

The official beer of the Arizona Coyotes is coming to a store near you.

The Coyotes and SanTan Brewing Company are bringing the Yotes Pale Ale to stores in craft cans. Some of the stores it will be available include Fry's Food Stores, Sprouts, Bashas and more.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Coyotes]

The Coyotes said they will donate a dollar to their foundation for every case sold.

The Yotes Pale Ale was created last November by SanTan Brewing Company and the Coyotes. It was sold on draft at a Coyotes home game last season at the Gila River Arena on Nov. 23.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with the Arizona Coyotes by expanding into the retail market with Yotes Pale Ale," said SanTan Brewing Company founder and brewmaster Anthony Canecchia. "With the home-ice advantage, locals will love enjoying this Arizona brewed pale ale."

The American Pale Ale is Coyotes brick red and was created by using natural Hibiscus flowers. Yotes Pale Ale was brewed using flavorful Cascade, Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops and is 5.3% ABV and 40 IBU.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.