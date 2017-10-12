Mesa armed robbery suspect wanted by authorities

The Mesa Police Department and Silent Witness are seeking information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Seneca Toye Givens who is wanted for questioning. (Source: Silent Witness)

A 39-year-old man is wanted for questioning in regards to a Mesa armed robbery, according to authorities.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer on Seneca Givens]

Givens is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping in regards to an incident that occurred at a Mesa apartment near Ella Street and North May on August 10.

If you do see Givens, do not approach as he may be violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

