PD: Woman hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Phoenix

Camelback Road was closed between 99th to 103rd avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a woman in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to police.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Jovita Baldwin, was hit by a vehicle near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:30 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old male, remained on scene and was placed into custody on suspected impairment.

Charges are pending the results of the laboratory tests and crash reconstruction.

Camelback Road was closed in both directions from 99th to 103rd avenues for over seven hours.

Stay tuned to 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com for the latest updates on this fatal crash.

Staff/parents going to Sonoran elementary school this a.m. use the 103rd Ave entrance for access to school due to road closure #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Cb6QxodfVl — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 12, 2017

Camelback Road between 99th Ave and 101st Ave closed thru rush hour for crash investigation. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZDU7iA66iO — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 12, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.