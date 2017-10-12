Marana PD: Man armed with firearm shot, killed by officer after domestic dispute

A man armed with a firearm was shot and killed by an officer after a domestic dispute in Marana late Wednesday night, according to police. (Source: Marana PD/KOLD News 13)

A man armed with a firearm was shot and killed by an officer after a domestic dispute in Marana late Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 10:02 p.m., Marana police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 7901 N. Cortaro Road for a reported domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they encountered 43-year-old Brandon Wade Rucker who was involved in the domestic dispute and was armed with a firearm.

Marana police said after a confrontation with the suspect, an officer discharged their weapon, striking the man.

Officers and Northwest fire personnel attempted life-saving efforts but pronounced the man deceased on-scene.

Marana police said detectives have taken over the investigation and are processing the scene.

