Trial set for Phoenix man accused of decapitating wife

A Jan. 10 trial has been set for a Phoenix man charged with murder in the 2015 decapitation of his wife.

Kenneth Dale Wakefield has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in the death of 49-year-old Trina Heisch at their apartment.

Investigators say Wakefield mutilated himself after attacking his wife by cutting off one of his forearms, gouging his right eyeball and stabbing himself in the chest.

Wakefield's wife and the dogs were all found decapitated in a bedroom closet of the apartment.

Authorities say Wakefield acknowledged during a police interview that he fatally stabbed Heisch while he was under the influence of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

Heisch and Wakefield met while they were each serving 10-year sentences in a state mental hospital for separate stabbings of relatives.

