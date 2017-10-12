Maricopa County recorder confident in election security

The Arizona Secretary of State, Michele Reagan, received another briefing on the Russian hack earlier this month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Roughly 1 million ballots were mailed to Maricopa County Voters on Wednesday morning.

Voters will be deciding on a host of school bonds and overrides and other local issues that could affect their taxes.

But there are still a lot of lingering questions about the security of our election system.

Arizona was one of a handful of states targeted by Russian hackers last year, according to the Department of Justice.

There was a breach in Gila County but no evidence that any records were altered.

The Arizona Secretary of State, Michele Reagan, received another briefing on the hack earlier this month. Her office was vague about the information on Wednesday, saying the Department of Homeland Security provided "nothing of note."

But the Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said on Wednesday he is confident that this year's election is secure and will likely upgrade their security for next year.

"We're looking at best practices not only around the country in elections specifically but in other industries as well because there's [sic] a lot of similarities between the way some of these things work," Fontes said.

In addition to more security, Fontes' office is trying to make it easier for voters to cast ballots.

This election marks the first all-mail ballot election in Maricopa County.

