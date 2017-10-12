Family of missing Glendale teacher searching in town of Williams

We have confirmed that Charlie Malzahn is the stepson of Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections)

The family conducted their own search around the Santa Fe Reservoir in the town of Williams about 35 miles west of Flagstaff. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gorospe's family walked the town of Williams handing out fliers to businesses willing to post them in their windows. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Family members of Cathryn Gorospe, the Glendale kindergarten teacher missing since Friday, spent the second day in a row in northern Arizona searching for answers in her disappearance.

They conducted their own search around the Santa Fe Reservoir in the town of Williams about 35 miles west of Flagstaff.

On Tuesday night, the family walked the town handing out fliers to businesses willing to post them in their windows.

There have been no new updates from Flagstaff police on the whereabouts of Gorospe.

[RELATED: Photos released of missing Glendale teacher where she was last seen]

The man police believe is connected to her disappearance, Charlie Malzahn, is not offering investigators any information. He remains in jail in Phoenix after being located driving Gorospe’s car, trying to flee from police and reportedly assaulting two officers who were processing him into jail.

[READ MORE: Glendale teacher missing after bailing man out of jail]

We have confirmed that Malzahn is the stepson of Williams police chief Herman Nixon. Malzahn grew up in Clifton, where Nixon served as that town’s Police Chief before taking the job in Williams.

[READ MORE: Man questioned in disappearance of teacher also accused of a carjacking]

Reach by phone, Nixon refused to comment.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.