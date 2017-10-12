Mother demands answers after special-needs son wandered away from school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A special needs boy is found wandering in east Mesa, but his school didn't know he was missing until a sheriff's deputy called them.

His mother wants to know how it happened, and why no one noticed he was gone.

Eight-year-old Ky-Mani has autism.

"He’s known to be a wanderer and a runner,” said his mother, Reachelle Brooks. “It's funny his name actually means ‘adventurous traveler.’"

Brooks sent Ky-Mani to Lexington Life Academy at Southern and Ellsworth in Mesa for fall break.

“He's actually not high functioning, he needs a lot of assistance, he requires a lot of attention,” said Brooks.

Tuesday afternoon, the little boy sneaked off, likely through a back gate.

Thankfully, he didn't go far. He was spotted at the gas station next door, where an employee called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

An MCSO spokesperson tells 3TV/CBS 5 a school administrator told the responding deputy they were not missing any children.

The deputy instructed them to do a headcount. It was then they realized the boy was missing.

At that point, it's estimated the child had been gone for nearly an hour.

"That’s the worst fear for a parent, for a special needs parent," said Brooks.

Brooks says she only found out about the incident after the deputy called her to follow up.

"He just opened that lock and was gone, so there definitely needs to be more precautions in these particular schools as far as safety goes, because that's unacceptable, anything could have happened to my son, my son would have been a statistic," Brooks said.

A representative from the school told 3TV/CBS 5 over the phone they are still reviewing security footage and are working with their supervisors to go through their procedures and policies.

