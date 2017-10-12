Thief targets Halloween decorations in Phoenix

The camera also caught the minivan the suspect was in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 7-foot-tall scarecrow is stolen right off the front porch of a Phoenix home and it's all caught on camera.

Bill Schmidt has lived in his home near 12th Street and East Ocotillo Road for the past two years and has never had a problem.

On Sunday, he decided to put up decorations including the scarecrow for Halloween and by Tuesday he became a victim of a theft.

"We'll carve some pumpkins or go out and buy something and hope that it doesn't get taken but it's just disappointing," Schmidt said.

The only good news out of this boils down to two things.

First, he has security cameras and caught a glimpse of the thief and the minivan he was traveling in.

The second is kind of a good laugh for Schmidt. Instead of simply unplugging the scarecrow, this thief for some reason decided to cut the extension cord.

Mind you, this was plugged in.

Well, in the video you can see he gets a bit of a jolt.

"I thought, not only is he an idiot for stealing something off someone's porch but doubly so for cutting a live electrical extension cord especially when it's plugged in," Schmidt said.

Schmidt has handed the video over to the Phoenix Police Department. This is also a good reminder for all of you to keep a close eye on your decorations.

