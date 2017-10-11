Arizona winemaker ready to help friends in fire-devastated California

Even if spared by the flames, the grapes on the vine could still be ruined. (Source: CNN)

In addition to the lives lost and the homes burned down, more than a dozen vineyards in Northern California are either damaged or destroyed.

"Obviously, the first thing you think about is people and their safety, and after that, it's, OK, 'How's your vineyard? How's your winery, how's your home?'" said Eric Glomski, owner of Page Springs Vineyard and Cellars in Cornville.

Before opening his estate vineyard, Glomski learned winemaking in Sonoma County. Right now, his friends are hurting.

Some of his friends in California wine country told him the once-lush vegetation now resembles a moonscape.

"One good friend who we buy our corks from, his house and his whole neighborhood has burned to the ground," Glomski said.

Glomski just finished his harvest, while Napa Valley harvested about 90 percent of its crops before the fires erupted. Even if spared by the flames, the grapes on the vine could still be ruined.

"The smoke creates all kinds of taints in wines, too, so there's a lot of secondary damage for those people," he said.

Glomski said it's not just charred vineyards that are a loss, but also the entire experience that an estate offers.

"If your estate vineyard burns down, it's like losing your house, and the wine you've crafted, the artistry," he said.

But he added that the winemaking community is a tight-knit one, and he will help out wherever possible, from consciously buying supplies from those affected, to just sending a friend a bottle of wine.

"I just hope people are getting the support they need out there," he said.

