Photos released of missing Glendale teacher where she was last seen

The photos show Cathryn Gorospe going into the Coconino County Jail to bail out Charlie Malzahn on Friday, police said. That's where she was last spotted.

Malzahn was behind bars for vehicle theft and various weapons charges.

Her roommate said Gorospe was going to post bond for Malzahn, get dinner and then drive back to Phoenix with him. She reported Gorospe missing on Sunday.

Malzahn is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Gorospe.

Currently, police believe the Malzahn took Gorospe's vehicle, a white 2010 Toyota Rav 4 with Green Bay Packer stickers on it, but they are not sure exactly where or how it happened.

Malzahn was spotted inside the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said he tried to flee but crashed the vehicle and he was taken into custody. He also assaulted two officers, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, police said Malzahn was involved in a carjacking in Tempe. He stole a vehicle from a driver after he threatened her with a crowbar, police said. He also stole some items in the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle was later recovered nearby, but Malzahn wasn't there.

He sits in jail on multiple charges including escape in the first degree, unlawful flight from law enforcement and resisting arrest. In connection with the Tempe carjacking, he faces charged of aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft means of transportation, theft of a credit card and hit and run.

