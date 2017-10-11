150 AZ firefighters helping battle California wildfires

They will serve as strike teams for structure protection in Santa Rosa and Napa, said Judy Kioski with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Smoke from wildfires in the Sonoma Valley makes its way toward the Napa Valley, in this view from the Carneros wine region, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Dozens of firefighters are heading to California to help battle the wildfires there. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Wildfires have devastated northern California and Arizona firefighters are heading over there to help.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management will be sending 55 engines and 150 firefighters during the next day or so to help with the ravaged region.

They will serve as strike teams for structure protection in Santa Rosa and Napa, said Judy Kioski with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

[READ MORE: California fires: At least 21 dead as hundreds reported missing]

“Arizona is always ready to lend a hand wherever we are needed and we will provide as much equipment and fire personnel, as possible, to help California with their fire suppression efforts," said Arizona State Forester Jeff Whitney.

Since the fires began three days ago, they have destroyed at least 3,500 homes and left 21 people dead. There were 22 wildfires burning on Wednesday.

[READ MORE: Winds whip new terror into deadly California wildfires]

Other resources from Oregon, Nevada and Washington are also helping California.

DEMA is the main agency that processes requests for emergency services. The request is then shared with agencies across the state that may be able to help.

“The state-to-state mutual aid system is a force multiplier that allows the exact need to be matched with the corresponding resource, “said Wendy Smith-Reeve, deputy director of DEMA and the director of the Department’s Division of Emergency Management. “We are able to support the impacted communities and jurisdictions and bring back lessons learned from the experience.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.