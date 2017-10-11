2 WW II bombers arrive home in Phoenix

Two World War II bombers landed in Phoenix on Monday, ending the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour” where the two massive planes traveled the U.S. and Canada.

The B-52 Bomber “Maid in the Shade” and the B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey,” reside at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, AZ.

The homecoming of the bombers kicks off a season of events open to the public:

Oct. 14, First Vintage Wings & Wheels Car Show : The car show features more than 200 cool rods 1972 and older, food trucks and more. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular museum admissions. To register a car, visit southweststreetrods.com. Registration is $40 which includes two passes to the CAF Museum plus a goody-bag and t-shirt. Email questions to southweststreetrods@hotmail.com.

: The car show features more than 200 cool rods 1972 and older, food trucks and more. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular museum admissions. To register a car, visit southweststreetrods.com. Registration is $40 which includes two passes to the CAF Museum plus a goody-bag and t-shirt. Email questions to southweststreetrods@hotmail.com. Oct. 27 & 28, Copperstate Fly-in : A perfect family-outing weekend event. The third-largest aircraft fly-in event in the U.S. attracts aviation lovers. Over 500 aircraft are expected to be on display from over 20 states including ultralights, gyrocopters, warbirds and home-built.

: A perfect family-outing weekend event. The third-largest aircraft fly-in event in the U.S. attracts aviation lovers. Over 500 aircraft are expected to be on display from over 20 states including ultralights, gyrocopters, warbirds and home-built. Nov. 4, ModelZona : Come see a collection of award-winning models including aircraft, armor, automotive, ships, real spacecraft, sci-fi and figures.

: Come see a collection of award-winning models including aircraft, armor, automotive, ships, real spacecraft, sci-fi and figures. Nov. 11 Gathering of Legends : Meet veterans of wars and conflicts from WWII to the current day, surrounded by the aircraft and artifacts of aviation history. Learn about vital time periods in our nation’s history and the experiences of military aviation veterans who were there. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Regular Museum admission price.

: Meet veterans of wars and conflicts from WWII to the current day, surrounded by the aircraft and artifacts of aviation history. Learn about vital time periods in our nation’s history and the experiences of military aviation veterans who were there. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Regular Museum admission price. Nov. 17, Aviation Fascination : An Edu-Venture day full of aircraft history, modern advancements and educational opportunities at Falcon Field. See rare WWII aircraft, Boeing Apache helicopters and much more on display. This is a FREE, exclusive evening event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: An Edu-Venture day full of aircraft history, modern advancements and educational opportunities at Falcon Field. See rare WWII aircraft, Boeing Apache helicopters and much more on display. This is a FREE, exclusive evening event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, The Legends Christmas Gala : Join us for a fundraising dinner and dance at the museum in conjunction with a silent auction. The grand prize drawing of our Wheels & Wings Raffle will occur and one lucky winner will drive away with one of two cars. Tickets are $25 and will be available at www.legendschristmasgala.com on Oct. 2, 2017. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.WheelsAndWingsRaffle.com until 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2017.

: Join us for a fundraising dinner and dance at the museum in conjunction with a silent auction. The grand prize drawing of our Wheels & Wings Raffle will occur and one lucky winner will drive away with one of two cars. Tickets are $25 and will be available at www.legendschristmasgala.com on Oct. 2, 2017. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.WheelsAndWingsRaffle.com until 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2017. Dec. 9, Santa Fly-in : Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a visit from Santa. Kids and adults alike are welcome to attend and sit on Santa’s lap to ask for what you want for the holidays.

For more information regarding the events, visit www.azcaf.org.

