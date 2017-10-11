3 On Your Side

Update: Phoenix woman upset over $1,700 water bill

Posted: Updated:
Ashley Kasprowicz says, emotionally, she's drained and she's about to be financially depleted after losing a battle with the City of Phoenix Water Department. (Source: 3TV) Ashley Kasprowicz says, emotionally, she's drained and she's about to be financially depleted after losing a battle with the City of Phoenix Water Department. (Source: 3TV)
The City determined Kasprowicz's water meter was operating correctly and said that her irrigation system might be to blame since she acknowledged it was running more than it should. (Source: 3TV) The City determined Kasprowicz's water meter was operating correctly and said that her irrigation system might be to blame since she acknowledged it was running more than it should. (Source: 3TV)
Kasprowicz says that her water bills that followed the next few months were for normal usage, so she's a little confused. (Source: 3TV) Kasprowicz says that her water bills that followed the next few months were for normal usage, so she's a little confused. (Source: 3TV)
The City of Phoenix says she used 244,000 gallons of water. (Source: 3TV) The City of Phoenix says she used 244,000 gallons of water. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A Phoenix woman who was fighting a $1,700 water bill finally gets a decision on whether she’ll have to pay it. And it’s not the decision she was hoping for. 

“Yeah, I'm very disappointed,” Ashley Kasprowicz said.

Kasprowicz says, emotionally, she's drained. And, she's about to be financially depleted after losing a battle with the City of Phoenix Water Department.

“So the consumers are just responsible for whatever they decide you have to pay,” Kasprowicz said.   

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how Kasprowicz had just moved into her small Phoenix home and received her first water bill. It was a bill she couldn't believe. 

[READ MORE: Phoenix woman shocked by $1,700 water bill]

“My heart sank,” Kasprowicz said. 

That's because her water bill was $1,700. For that amount, the City of Phoenix says she used 244,000 gallons of water. To put that in perspective, that equates to about 16 swimming pools

3 On Your Side got involved and asked the City of Phoenix to investigate.

They determined Kasprowicz's water meter was operating correctly and said that her irrigation system might be to blame since she acknowledged it was running more than it should.

As a goodwill gesture, the City took off $100 and said it would review the matter further.

But that decision just came back and it said Kasprowicz is still on the hook for the entire amount.

“Literally unless I can actually prove that I didn't actually consume or use that water, that burden of proof falls on me and I'm gonna be responsible for paying the full water bill,” Kasprowicz said. 

Kasprowicz says that her water bills that followed the next few months were for normal usage, so she's a little confused. And, she wonders how she's going to pay a $1,700 bill that she just can't afford. 

“They pretty much can charge whatever they want to consumers and they don't investigate and they won't do any further research and consumers just have to pay they're at the mercy of,” Kasprowicz said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side