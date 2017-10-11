Update: Phoenix woman upset over $1,700 water bill

The City of Phoenix says she used 244,000 gallons of water. (Source: 3TV)

A Phoenix woman who was fighting a $1,700 water bill finally gets a decision on whether she’ll have to pay it. And it’s not the decision she was hoping for.

“Yeah, I'm very disappointed,” Ashley Kasprowicz said.

Kasprowicz says, emotionally, she's drained. And, she's about to be financially depleted after losing a battle with the City of Phoenix Water Department.

“So the consumers are just responsible for whatever they decide you have to pay,” Kasprowicz said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how Kasprowicz had just moved into her small Phoenix home and received her first water bill. It was a bill she couldn't believe.

“My heart sank,” Kasprowicz said.

That's because her water bill was $1,700. For that amount, the City of Phoenix says she used 244,000 gallons of water. To put that in perspective, that equates to about 16 swimming pools

3 On Your Side got involved and asked the City of Phoenix to investigate.

They determined Kasprowicz's water meter was operating correctly and said that her irrigation system might be to blame since she acknowledged it was running more than it should.

As a goodwill gesture, the City took off $100 and said it would review the matter further.

But that decision just came back and it said Kasprowicz is still on the hook for the entire amount.

“Literally unless I can actually prove that I didn't actually consume or use that water, that burden of proof falls on me and I'm gonna be responsible for paying the full water bill,” Kasprowicz said.

Kasprowicz says that her water bills that followed the next few months were for normal usage, so she's a little confused. And, she wonders how she's going to pay a $1,700 bill that she just can't afford.

“They pretty much can charge whatever they want to consumers and they don't investigate and they won't do any further research and consumers just have to pay they're at the mercy of,” Kasprowicz said.

