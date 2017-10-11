Suspect accused of killing his brother during confrontation

A man from Wilhoit, Arizona is accused of murder in the death of his brother.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says that 68-year-old Warren Lewis was arrested in the killing of his brother, 58-year-old Gregory Lewis on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Wilhoit, Arizona, near the Prescott National Forest.

Deputies were dispatched to the location after Warren called the Sheriff’s Office and reported shooting his brother, according to YCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies found Gregory lying on the ground outside suffering from an apparent upper-body gunshot wound.

Warren was detained by deputies without incident. His brother was treated by medical personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren told deputies he and his brother engaged in ongoing arguments recently over rent and other issues.

Just before the incident, Warren said his brother became angry and began destroying Warren’s personal property inside the home.

According to YCSO, Warren said he armed himself with a handgun and told his brother to ‘calm down.’ When Gregory took a step toward him, he fired the gun, apparently striking Gregory, who turned and walked outside.

Warren eventually found Gregory on the ground, and when he realized he was not breathing, called 911.

An estimated 20 minutes elapsed between the shooting and the 911 call, according to YCSO.

A search warrant was served at the residence and evidence of the shooting, including the firearm, was recovered.

Lewis remains in the Camp Verde Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.