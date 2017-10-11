$20M boutique hotel coming to Phoenix in 2018

The 400 and 404 W. Camelback Rd. buildings that are currently where Arrive Phoenix is being planned. (Source: Vintage Partners)

A rendering of the pool that will be incorporated with Arrive Phoenix. (Source: Vintage Partners)

A rendering of what Arrive Phoenix will look like when the new hotel opens in 2018. (Source: Vintage Partners)

Does a poolside taco bar, a boutique hotel, a new coffee shop or a rooftop craft cocktail bar sound like something you would be interested in? Then you’re in luck!

Near Third Avenue and Camelback Road, a new hotel complex called Arrive Phoenix, is being built to sustain 79 rooms, a rooftop pool and new restaurants in the north central Phoenix area. This 2-acre, 45,000-square foot, $20 million venture is to be completed in 2018.

The complex will be built where both the 400 and 444 W. Camelback Road buildings currently stand. Arrive Phoenix will be using both of these mid-rises in the complex and the developers of the next-door business, The Newton, have also partnered with the project to “create the Valley's most exciting, innovative adaptive-reuse project of 2018.”

[RELATED: Huss Brewing Company, some neighbors at odds over new Uptown Plaza location]

The buildings were chosen by Vintage Partners, a real estate development and investment company and the lead developer in the project. The company has developed other local, redevelopment projects like nearby Uptown Plaza on Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

They believe the mid-century modern buildings have great potential.

"Designed by either Ralph Haver or Fred Guirey, depending on which historic news article you believe,” says Walter Crutchfield, the Vintage Partners principal, “both buildings feature that classic low-slung, yet light and window-lined look that helped put Phoenix on the architectural map in postwar America. So we knew we needed to put together a dream team to create a truly standout development."

[RELATED: Uptown Plaza in Phoenix goes retro]

Arrive Phoenix will feel much like a similar project by Vintage Partners, also called Arrive, located in Palm Springs. The hotel itself has a lobby-less check-in, with guests checking in at the bar area, which will also be implemented in Arrive Phoenix.

Food and Beverage coming to Arrive Phoenix:

Customs Coffee : Customs Coffee is coffee from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood. Located at each Arrive hotel, Customs Coffee features coffee from a small-batch, local roaster.

: Customs Coffee is coffee from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood. Located at each Arrive hotel, Customs Coffee features coffee from a small-batch, local roaster. Taco bar and pool area : A glass-enclosed cooking line displays fresh al pastor being thinly cut and the careful assembly of carnitas, chicken and shredded beef street tacos. It will feature a 40-seat outdoor bar overlooking the pool complete with games areas, outdoor movies and outdoor community space.

: A glass-enclosed cooking line displays fresh al pastor being thinly cut and the careful assembly of carnitas, chicken and shredded beef street tacos. It will feature a 40-seat outdoor bar overlooking the pool complete with games areas, outdoor movies and outdoor community space. Rooftop craft cocktail bar : Craft cocktail lounge and rooftop deck overlooking Phoenix. The lounge features rich mahogany, amber lighting, tufted leather seating and exotic handcrafted drinks. Gunwale offers a unique, sophisticated intimate escape.

You can get a feel for what Arrive Phoenix will feel like at arrivehotels.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.