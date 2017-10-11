The Latest: Power restored to terminal at Phoenix airport

The Latest on a power outage affecting Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix (all times local):

10 a.m.

Power has been restored at Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and a security checkpoint that had been closed because of an outage is back in operation.

The outage affecting part of the airport's largest terminal lasted about an hour Wednesday morning. The terminal's other three checkpoints remained open.

There's no immediate word of cause of the outage or any flight delays, but an airport spokesman advised passengers and people picking up travelers to check flight status with airlines.

Airlines served by Terminal 4 include American and Southwest.

---

9:25 a.m.

A utility spokesman says crews are assessing a power outage that has closed one of four security checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminals.

Arizona Public Service Co. spokesman Bob Charles says APS personnel are trying to identify the cause of the Wednesday morning outage affecting part of Terminal 4 and says there's no immediate estimate when power will be restored.

APS' website estimated that outage involves nearly 400 customers in central Phoenix.

Airport spokesman Greg Roybal say the terminal's D checkpoint is closed but three checkpoints are open.

Roybal says he has no immediate word of flight delays but he says passengers and people picking up travelers should confirm their flight status with airlines.

Terminal 4 hosts Phoenix operations of American and Southwest airlines. The terminal is one of three at the airport.

---

9:10 a.m.

Part of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminals is without power and the airport says one of four security checkpoints in that terminal is shut down.

Airport spokesman Greg Roybal say the terminal's D checkpoint is closed because of the power outage Wednesday morning in central Phoenix but that the terminal's other three checkpoints are open.

Roybal says he has no immediate information about any flight delays caused by the Wednesday morning outage but he says passengers and people picking up travelers should confirm their flight status with their airlines.

Arizona Public Service Co. officials did not immediately respond to requests from the Associated Press for additional information.

Terminal 4 hosts Phoenix operations of American and Southwest airlines. The terminal is one of three at the airport.

A portion of Terminal 4 is without power due to an APS outage in the area. Additional details to follow. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 11, 2017

UPDATE: Terminal 4, Checkpoint D is closed. All others are open. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 11, 2017

UPDATE: APS is working to restore power. It’s a good idea to check your flight status with your airline. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 11, 2017

UPDATE: Power in Terminal 4 has been restored and Security Checkpoint D is now open. Please check with your airline for flight status. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 11, 2017

