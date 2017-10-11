UPDATE: Fat cat 'Big Jack' has been adopted!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One fat cat is now a happy camper. 

Big Jack has found his forever family!

We first told you about this 30-pound cat on Wednesday. He even made an appearance on Good Morning Arizona.

All the attention has paid off!

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says he was adopted by a loving family on Thursday.

But there are still plenty of animals who need good homes.

For information:

MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center 
2500 S 27th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(27th and Durango)

Phone: 602-506-2765

