UPDATE: Fat cat 'Big Jack' has been adopted!

One fat cat is now a happy camper.

Big Jack has found his forever family!

We first told you about this 30-pound cat on Wednesday. He even made an appearance on Good Morning Arizona.

All the attention has paid off!

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says he was adopted by a loving family on Thursday.

But there are still plenty of animals who need good homes.

For information:

MCACC West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S 27th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

(27th and Durango)

Phone: 602-506-2765

