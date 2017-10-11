Domestic violence victims get a Lyft

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lyft is looking to help.

Lyft is partnering with The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence as well as Maricopa County Centralized Screening to provide free and safe transportation to victims of domestic violence.

Victims looking for help through Maricopa Country Centralized Screening, a free 24/7 hotline that connects domestic violence survivors needing shelter with a domestic violence program, will receive safe transportation through Lyft.

Centralized Screening assists about 100 adults per month with domestic violence shelter, but about 85 percent of those adults need transportation to the program.

“One of the greatest needs we hear from domestic violence programs is the need for safe, fast and reliable transportation for victims seeking services.” Allie Bones, CEO of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence states, “we’re thrilled to partner with Lyft and provide this much needed service during domestic violence awareness month. Domestic violence programs operate often with limited resources and the support from Lyft is greatly welcome.”

Lyft is offering codes for the public to use during October which will give discounted rides to users and donations to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. The funds raised will help survivors with meeting financial barriers to safety.

ENDVIOLENCE – This code is for new users and will offer $5 off four rides. For every first ride, Lyft will donate $10 to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

ENDVIOLENCE17- This code is for existing users and will offer 20 percent off 2 rides throughout the month of October in the Phoenix metro area.

