New program at Sky Harbor Airport makes Global Entry enrollment easier

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Global Entry launches “Enrollment on Arrival,” at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Source: City of Phoenix - Aviation Department)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Global Entry launches “Enrollment on Arrival,” at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

The Enrollment on Arrival program was created to shorten enrollment wait times. Approved Global Entry applicants will not have to schedule an interview at an enrollment center.

“We are excited that this new program is being offered at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski said. “Global Entry helps pre-approved travelers expedite their entry into the U.S., and will make it easier for our Phoenix travelers to complete their enrollment in the program.”

[RELATED: International airline travelers can now skip lines in Denver]

Sky Harbor Airport is one of five other airports that have implemented the program.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is pleased to be among the first major airports to roll out this new feature of the Global Entry program,” Director of Aviation Services James E. Bennett said. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection is a great partner and this fits in perfectly with our mission to provide outstanding customer service every day.”

[RELATED: Sky Harbor aims to shorten lines in customs]

A conditionally-approved traveler for Global Entry may complete the enrollment interview during a Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) primary inspection at Sky Harbor Airport.

Travelers may apply only online through the Global Online Enrollment System (GOES). There is a non-refundable application fee of $100 for a 5-year Global Entry membership. Visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.