UPDATE: Abused Husky pup remains in medically-induced coma

We have an update on the condition of the tiny Siberian Husky pup brought into a shelter over the weekend with severe injuries.

The puppy was turned into the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) shelter last Friday unconscious and comatose.

MCACC officials say someone bashed in the 2-month-old puppy's head.

"We knew right away that this puppy was in really bad shape," said Jose Santiago with MCACC. "It was unconscious; it wasn't alert at the time."

Vets say the dog's injuries were human-caused.

"It does not appear to be due to a car accident of any type," said Santiago. "This appears to be human-caused. We're not sure if it was caused by an object or a swift kick to the head."

The pup, now named "BB Bear," still has a long road to recovery.

He is being kept sedated a medically induced coma. The hospital is listing him in "poor but stable condition."

Although it's too early to tell, he very well may be blind and have no sense of smell. He is also facing other issues associated with his injuries.

Staffers say he must be kept calm and sedate in order to avoid any further injuries. He does have a feeding tube in him, but he is nowhere near strong enough for the surgery he will most likely require.

The public is being asked not to contact the hospital.

If you'd like to help, you can make donations towards his medical expenses with either “Two Pups Wellness Fund” or “Arizona Animal Rescue Mission.”

The people who surrendered the dog to MCACC gave false information and a fake address. The shelter is working with Phoenix Police to find whoever is responsible for this abuse.

