Border Patrol agents arrest two previously deported gang members

Border Patrol agents from the Ajo and Nogales stations arrested two previously deported gang members in southern Arizona last week, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protections.

Both have criminal histories in the United States.

Angel Felix-Melendez, a 30-year-old Mexican national, entered the country illegally with four other men. Agents caught the group in the mountains north of Ajo on Friday.

Felix is a documented Sureno gang member who has an extensive criminal history in multiple cities in California.

Cesar Mozqueda-Orozco, a 41-year-old Mexican national, was found in the desert on Monday west of Nogales after entering the country illegally.

Agents identified Mozqueda as an MS-13 gang member and an aggravated felon with multiple convictions in California and Arizona.

Both men face prosecution for re-entering the United States and are currently awaiting disposition.

