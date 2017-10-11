PD: Man beat and stabbed wife to death at Mesa motel

An Apache Junction man beat and stabbed his wife to death at a Mesa motel and then tried to cover it up, newly released court documents said.

Mesa police have arrested Allan Fredrick Lindstrom, 51, on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sharon Vaulding, 50.

Court paperwork said Lindstrom went to Banner Baywood Medical Center, which is near Power and Broadway roads, on Oct. 2, just before 8 p.m. and said his wife was hurt at a motel.

Officers said when they arrived at the motel on Main Street near Higley Road, they found Vaulding dead inside the room.

When officers asked Lindstrom about what happened, he said Vaulding came back to the hotel in the afternoon with an injured nose. He left and was gone for six hours but couldn't describe where he went, police said. Lindstrom then told police he saw two men leaving the hotel room when he returned. That's when he found his wife dead and ran about 2 miles to the hospital, court documents said. He said he had a pocket knife on him, which he turned over to police.

Officers then searched the motel room and they said they found evidence of a cover-up. Clothing and bedding with possible blood stains were found in the tub and were soaked with water. Police also said officers found an overturned mattress that had a large, fresh bloodstain on it. Part of the wooden chair was also missing.

Surveillance video showed Lindstrom went to a nearby convenience store around 7 p.m. with a plastic bag with two pieces from the chair inside and asked for another black bag to cover them up, police said. He also bought chocolate milk and cigarettes. An empty bottle of chocolate milk was found inside the motel room.

An autopsy revealed Vaulding was stabbed at least eight times and suffered more than 20 "sharp force injuries." She was also beaten and had multiple skull fractures, a broken jaw, a broken hyoid bone and a broken nose.

Investigators said they found blood on Lindstrom's pocket knife with DNA belonging to the victim.

Lindstrom was arrested on one count of second-degree murder. He asked for a lawyer after he was arrested.

Court documents said that Lindstrom had a history of domestic violence and jealousy issues.

Lindstrom faced a judge where bond was set at $500,000.

