Petal It Forward event brightens people's day with free flowers

Florists in the Phoenix-metro area spent Tuesday giving out free flowers to people help brighten their week. The random-acts-of-kindness effort, called Petal is Forward, is in response to research by the Society of American Florists (SAF) that shows the positive emotional benefits of flowers.

University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and long-term positive effects on mood. SAF surveyed 2,500 people throughout the U.S. and the results reveal the many benefits of flowers. Nearly 90 percent of those surveyed said giving flowers makes them feel happy, while 80 percent say that receiving flowers makes them happy. More than three-quarters of those surveyed agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.

Nearly 4 out of 10 Americans say florists have helped them in a past or current relationship, most frequently to say “I love you,” or schedule a surprise delivery.

Brady's Floral was in downtown Scottsdale handing out hundreds of flowers to busy commuters. They even gave people an extra flower bouquet to share with a loved one, co-worker or stranger to help spread the happiness.

“We see the positive impact day in and day out when we make our flower deliveries,” said Lorraine Cooper of Brady's Floral. “People love to get flowers ‘just because’ so we wanted to create random smiles today, and give people a chance to do the same for someone else.”

Arizona Flower Market also gave away two free daisy bunches to the first 250 customers on Tuesday.

Florists in 450 cites in all 50 states were took part in Petal It Forward.

