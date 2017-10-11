Phoenix Suns host Domestic Violence Awareness Night on final preseason game

The Phoenix Suns will end its preseason with a special night dedicated to victims of domestic violence.

The organization will host Domestic Violence Awareness Night in honor of National Domestic Awareness Month, Friday Oct. 13 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Suns]

The Suns teamed up with the governor’s office, Maricopa County, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence to support the Paint Phoenix Purple Campaign.

Prior to the game, the Suns will hold a cell phone drive where fans can donate a used cell phone to benefit victims of domestic violence. Fans who donate can receive lower level tickets to the game.

[RELATED: Jackson Co. declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month]

Domestic Violence Awareness Night will also feature Paint Phoenix Purple wristbands for the first 2,500 fans in attendance. The Suns will play the Brisbane Bullets, an Australian basketball team, before the regular season opener against the Portland Trailblazers on Oct. 18.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence, please call The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE) or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.