Daycare workers accused of playing with sex toy in front of kids now in custody

Chandler police say two workers accused of playing with a sex toy in front of children at a daycare have been taken into custody.

Police say the woman in the video seen committing the acts was 25-year-old Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia]

Police say she surrendered Wednesday.

The woman shooting the video was 24-year-old Fatina Sawyer, according to Chandler police. She was arrested Wednesday.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance fo Fatina Sawyer]

A third woman, 21-year-old Janae Peterson, was also identified in the video watching what happened.

She was arrested on one count of failure to report. She was booked and released.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and posted on the daycare's Yelp page.

Someone saw the video online and contacted police.

The incident reportedly happened Monday at the SuperKids Childcare Center near Warner and Alma School roads.

SuperKids posted this statement on its Facebook page:

It has been brought to our attention that some teachers behaved inappropriately yesterday at our child care center. We immediately contacted the police and state authorities about this incident. Police are currently investigating the incident and we will fully cooperate with them. We are in the process of informing the parents about the incident. The teachers involved in this incident have been terminated effective immediately.

We will take appropriate measures that this type of incident won't happen again in the future.

Thank you for your understanding.

"I'm livid," said one parent.

"This is disgusting," said another.

Daycares in Arizona are regulated by the Department of Health Services.

Gabriella & Fatina are in-custody. Thanks to all who shared our original post. https://t.co/0SxGGGrMJg — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 11, 2017

Woman arrested in Superkids daycare incident, 2 more still at-large. https://t.co/OVPOm73Qra pic.twitter.com/NT0PidqgWu — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 11, 2017

PDF: Court documents for Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia

PDF: Court documents for Fatina Sawyer

