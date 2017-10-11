Jaime's Local Love: DS Fitness Studio

Dahiana Sowa is proud of her Colombian roots.

She is a boundless bundle of energy with a passion for Zumba and bringing the famous dance to the people of Phoenix.

Sowa came to America with a design engineer degree but soon found she needed to move! The salsa and the merengue were some of her favorite dances.

She started teaching at community centers and high schools and soon was ready to branch out on her own. Enter DS Fitness Studio.

The fitness center has already had to move once from its quick growth. Now, Sowa has a stage and room for her many Zumba followers to dance, yell, and play.

DS Fitness Studio also offers boot camp, yoga and personal training.

Sowa is dedicated to her workout and her meal plans. And her husband, Vincent Sowa, teaches classes too.

I met the couple on another Local Love story when I was featuring self-taught Chef Vincent's Doglicious hot dog shop. Dahiana says Vincent puts the calories in and she makes sure you work them off! It is a perfect balance and both creations of love!!

In October, Sowa is offering free meal plans for two weeks to new customers. You must come take her class. It is energetic, exciting, playful, and clearly-- enjoyed by all in the class!

DS Fitness Studio

1745 West Deer Valley Road Suite 102

Phoenix, AZ 8507

(602) 688-2032

www.DSFitnessStudio.com

www.facebook.com/DSFitnessStudio



