Wednesday, October 11

Wildlife World Zoo: Indian Star Tortoise

Indian Star Tortoise Facts:

Indian star tortoise can reach 8 to 12 inches in length and 3 to 4.9 pounds of weight. Females are larger than males.

Found in the India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Indian star tortoise inhabits dry and arid forests, scrublands and grasslands.

Can live up to 80 years

Indian star tortoise has very convex carapace (upper part of the shell) thanks to which it can return on its feet when it flips over on the back.

Indian shell tortoise has dark brown or black carapace with beige and yellow, star-shaped markings which provide camouflage (turtle easily blends with its surroundings).

Indian star tortoise is diurnal animal that is mostly active in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Uses hard shell to product its self from predictors and they are made of the same keratin found in fingernails and hooves, scutes protect the bony plates of the shell from injury and infection.

Indian star tortoise is a herbivore. It usually eats leaves, fruit, berries and flowers. Carrion is occasionally consumed in the wild.

Female usually lays 7 eggs (up to 10) that hatch after 47 to 257 days (depending on a temperature). Young tortoises are born with butterfly- or bow-shaped pattern on the shell which slowly transforms into stars as they grow. Males reach sexual maturity at the age of 6 to 8 years, females at the age of 8 to 12 years.

The Indian star Tortoise is classed as Vulnerable.

Major threats for the survival of Indian star tortoises are introduction of new species, habitat loss and uncontrolled hunting and collecting from the wild due to exotic pet trade

Tortoises are solitary roamers. Some mother tortoises are protective of their nests, but they don't care for their young after they hatch.

Group of tortoises is called a creep

Shells have nerve endings, so tortoises can feel every rub, pet, or scratch

The most obvious tell is the underside of the shell for mating purposes, it's flatter on females and curved on males. Males also tend to be larger and have longer tails.

Like other reptiles, tortoises detect the faintest of smells with the Jacobson's Organ, on the roof of their mouths. Instead of flicking their tongues, they pump their throats to circulate air through the nose and around the mouth.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

'Brick or Treat' at Legoland/Celebrate Halloween at SEA LIFE

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Brick or Treat features Halloween-themed builds, contests and tons of bricktacular fun!

SEA LIFE Features underwater pumpkin carving and haunted sea talks.

For more information:

LEGOLAND Discovery Center: https://arizona.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/

SEALIFE: https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/

Located at Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282

Desert Ridge High School band vying for spot in Hawaii parade

The band is trying to get to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. DRHS has one month to raise $225,000 to get its 84-member marching band, staff and chaperones to the memorial activities. This is the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl harbor and this would be the first time in 25 years no Arizona band would be in attendance.

If you would like to help sponsor the Desert Ridge High School Marching Band, please contact them at www.desertridgebands.org to make a donation to our 501c3 organization. Or, please visit their GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/pearlharbormemorialparade

Handling unwanted sexual advances and harassment

The man behind such hits as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love is finding himself in one of the biggest sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood since Bill Cosby. Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein has since been fired by his own company, after The New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations. But, as the scandal mounts, so do pressing questions. Such a, why don't more people speak out early, and how does someone handle unwanted sexual advances and harassment in the workplace.

-how women should handle predatory & unwanted advances without losing their jobs

-why wives stay with the men that do this

-early warning signs of a creep

-why women fall silent, refusing to come forward and speak out

For more information: http://patrickantrim.com/

Junior Chef week continues, with the return of Jillian Russell and her household famous Pumpkin Spice cupcakes.

Kids love cupcakes, so who better Junior Chef, Julian Russell, shares her seasonal recipe and passion for baking one of her favorites.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes Recipe:

Cake

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

2 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

4 large eggs

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée (not pie filling; about 1 3/4 cups)

Frosting

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick), at room temperature

1/3 cup pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

Cooking Cake

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Fill muffin pans with paper liners and set aside.

Place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, allspice,

nutmeg, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to

break up any lumps; set aside.

Place the sugar and oil in the bowl of a stand mixer

with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed for 1 min.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and the paddle.

Return the mixer to medium speed and add the eggs 1 at a

time, beating well, about 1 1/2 minutes total mixing time.

Reduce the speed to medium low, add the

pumpkin, and beat about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl and the paddle

Turn the mixer to low speed, slowly add the flour mixture, and beat, about 1 minute.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and fold in any flour at the

edges with a rubber spatula, making sure to scrape to the

bottom of the bowl.

Fill the muffin wells three-quarters of the way (about a heaping

1/4 cup per well). Place the muffin pans side by side in the oven and bake for 12 minutes.

Rotate the pans front to back and side to side and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, about 10 minutes more.

Let them cool for 5 minutes. Remove the cupcakes from the pans and cool completely.

Frosting

Place the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl and

whisk to combine; set aside.

Place the cream cheese and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer

fitted with a paddle attachment and beat on medium speed

until fully combined and smooth, about 1 minute.

Reduce the speed to low, slowly add the powdered sugar

mixture, and beat until smooth, about 3

minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the paddle and sides

of the bowl.

Turn the mixer to medium speed, add the pumpkin, and mix until smooth, about 1 minute. Use immediately.

Burger joint masters the art of sushi

If you've ever tried their award-winning burgers, you know this place is the bomb. But have you ever tried the sushi at Delux Burger?

Award winning, Niman Ranch burgers, ultra-premium sushi & 40 craft beers on draft, all in a relaxed yet sophisticated environment. 11am-2am everyday.

For more information, visit: http://www.deluxburger.com/

3146 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-522-2288

TODAY is the International Day of the Girl

To celebrate, the Girl ScoutsArizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is bringing the community together in a day-long effort The Million-Dollar Day of the Girl to support the power of Girl Scouting in the lives of Arizona's girls and to help complete the Council's $18 million Campaign for Girls in Arizona. The Campaign for Girls is designed to achieve better outcomes for girls by expanding Girl Scouting in Arizona. This vision guided the transformation of the Council's property in South Phoenix into The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women - a year-around urban program center that expands the Council's capacity to serve more girls, train adult volunteers and facilitate partnerships with surrounding community groups, local organizations and schools.

Visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/campaign to donate now. Everyone who donates today will earn a sticker badge to show their support for Arizona's girls.

To learn more about The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women, visit: https://www.tbrpf.org/

Local Love: DS Fitness Studio

DS Fitness Studio, specializing in group exercise programs for all fitness levels

A full fitness offering. HIIT classes, Zumba, boot camp, kids boot camp, cross training and a variety of weight training classes! All levels welcome.

Group exercise setting- Social aspect, motivation, fun, encouraging, Friendly competition

* All classes are taught by a certified personal trainer

* They offer full service from personal training, nutrition coaching, supplements and goal oriented programs

* Continuous support

* Friendly Weight loss challenges

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/DSFitnessStudio/

1745 West Deer Valley Road Suite 102 Phoenix, AZ 8507

Phone: (602) 688-2032

Mary Lynn's Massage and Day Spa

For more information: http://marylynnsdayspa.com/

Two valley Locations:

Gilbert location:

139 E Williams Field Rd #110, Gilbert, AZ 85295

(480) 857-8084

Paradise Valley location:

7297 N Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

(480) 859-7777

