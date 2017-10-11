Junior Chef: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

This is the proper way to eat a cupcake -- like a sammich! (Source: 3TV)

Junior Chef week continues on "Good Morning Arizona" with the return of Jillian Russell and her household famous Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes. She also showed Olivia the "proper" way to eat a cupcake. Chances are you're been doing it wrong all your life!

Jillian made mac and cheese on the show a couple of weeks ago ahead of the Mac & Cheese Festival and she made such an impression on Olivia that we invited her back.

Ingredients

Cake

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

2 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

4 large eggs

1 15-ounce can pumpkin purée (not pie filling; about 1 3/4 cups)

Buttercream Frosting

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick), at room temperature

1/3 cup pumpkin purée (not pie filling

Directions

Cooking Cake

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Fill muffin pans with paper liners and set aside.

Place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to break up any lumps; set aside.

Place the sugar and oil in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed for 1 min. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and the paddle.

Return the mixer to medium speed and add the eggs 1 at a time, beating well, about 1 1/2 minutes total mixing time.

Reduce the speed to medium low, add the pumpkin, and beat about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl and the paddle

Turn the mixer to low speed, slowly add the flour mixture, and beat, about 1 minute.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and fold in any flour at the edges with a rubber spatula, making sure to scrape to the bottom of the bowl.

Fill the muffin wells three-quarters of the way (about a heaping 1/4 cup per well). Place the muffin pans side by side in the oven and bake for 12 minutes.

Rotate the pans front to back and side to side and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, about 10 minutes more.

Let them cool for 5 minutes. Remove the cupcakes from the pans and cool completely.

Buttercream Frosting

Place the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl and whisk to combine; set aside.

Place the cream cheese and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and beat on medium speed until fully combined and smooth, about 1 minute.

Reduce the speed to low, slowly add the powdered sugar mixture, and beat until smooth, about 3 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the paddle and sides of the bowl.

Turn the mixer to medium speed, add the pumpkin, and mix until smooth, about 1 minute. Use immediately.

MORE JUNIOR CHEF RECIPES

[MORE: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.