Junior Chef: Aviva's Tacos

By Aviva Schnitzer

I've grown up in the family business [Luci's at the Orchard], ... and I've also grown up watching my mom in the kitchen -- a lot. And I've actually taken a real personal liking to it.

Ingredients

Meat

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup white onion (chopped)

1/4 tsp. cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 tsp. curry

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Toppings

1/4 cup Salsa

1/4 cup fresh lettuce

1/4 cup red onion (chopped)

1/4 cup cooked corn kernels

1/4 cup cheese (optional)

Shells

Hard taco shells (or see recipe below to make your own taco shells—Aviva will use these for the TV demo since it is easier)

Shells homemade

6 corn tortillas (small)

1/4 cup avocado oil

[WATCH AVIVA'S SEGMENTS: Part 1 | Part 2]

Directions

Turn pan on medium and sauté 1/2 cup white onion. Add all of the beef, cumin, paprika, curry, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly and cook together until there is no more pink in the meat. Cook on medium. Take taco shells and scoop meat mixture in until about 1/4 full. Top with fresh salsa, lettuce, red onion, cheese and cooked corn.

Shell directions

Heat avocado oil in pan on medium to high until nice and hot. Lower heat closer to medium. Place one corn tortilla in and let crisp up until golden brown. Repeat on other side and fold until looks like a taco shell.

