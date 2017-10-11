DEA tracking cash couriers at Tucson airport seize $550K

Federal authorities have been watching the baggage claim area at Tucson International Airport for the past three years, looking for passengers they suspect are working as money couriers for drug traffickers.

So far, those efforts have netted $555,000 in seized cash.

[READ MORE: More than $1 million worth of drugs seized in Nogales]

The Arizona Daily Star reports that there have been 30 seizures at the Tucson airport since October 2014 by Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

The newspaper says the DEA agents didn't arrest anyone when they seized their money.

[RELATED: 63-year-old woman arrested for smuggling drugs in her luggage]

Instead, the agents handed the passengers a receipt and sent them on their way.

All but one seizure was done without a warrant. No drugs were found, other than small amounts of marijuana in two cases.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.