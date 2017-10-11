MCSO: Family dog shot, killed after charging deputies in Mesa

A family dog was shot and killed after charging deputies in Mesa early Wednesday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family dog was shot and killed after charging deputies in Mesa early Wednesday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home near Ellsworth Road and Southern Avenue just after midnight Wednesday for a reported fight.

MCSO was advised a female was being choked and dragged around by a male.

When deputies arrived, they found both parties had gone into the residence. The front door was open and they could hear screaming.

MCSO said they pushed the door open and a dog charged the deputies during the dark and tense situation. One of the deputies then fired several rounds into the dog.

The breed of the dog was not identified by MCSO.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital but was later euthanized.

No deputies or other individuals were injured.

Both individuals involved in the domestic disturbance were arrested and booked on domestic violence charges.

