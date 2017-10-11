'Missing in Arizona' day to be held Oct. 21

Our state's third-annual "Missing in Arizona" event has been set for October 21.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, along with missing person experts from MCSO, Phoenix Police, Mesa Police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, announced details of the Missing in Arizona Day.

[RAW VIDEO: Missing in Arizona Day]

During the event, anyone seeking information about a missing loved one, or anyone who wants to report a missing person, will be able to meet directly with specialists in this field and get assistance and counseling.

"There are 2,000 people Missing in Arizona with an additional 1,500 unidentified remains. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) describes this issue as 'the nation's silent mass disaster,'" read a statement from the sheriff's office.

Missing in Arizona Day will take place October 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arizona State University West, at 4701 W Thunderbird in Glendale.

[RELATED: 'Missing in Arizona Day' brings hope for loved ones]

There are over 600k reported missing nationally, over 2k missing in #AZ. We partner with other agencies to close cases. - Paul pic.twitter.com/kvpFlEvA57 — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 10, 2017

In just two years of Missing in #AZ, we have had 19 resolutions, 10 alive, nine deceased. Each provides an answer to a grieving family. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 10, 2017

Since beginning Missing in Arizona Day, we have solved nine cold cases. - Christen Eggers — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 10, 2017

Way to work together @MaricopaSheriff @phoenixpolice. We appreciate your teamwork on Missing in AZ Day! https://t.co/Q5qzaTRPJu — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 10, 2017

