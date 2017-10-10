Crews battle apartment fire in Goodyear

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Goodyear that displaced more than a dozen residents, fire officials said.

Around 5:41 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at a single-story apartment building near 1400 N. Palo Verde Drive, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

The fire got into the common attic of the building and spread to several apartment units. Among the six apartment units impacted by the fire, one of them was vacant, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

About 14 people, including adults and children, were displaced. Red Cross was contacted to assist, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Defensive fire operations in Goodyear. All FFs accounted for. Fire currently under investigation. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/v1DMIbdU7G — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) October 11, 2017

GDY and AFRD units at defensive apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/QkBAV9BgMQ — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) October 11, 2017

Working apartment fire in Goodyear, defensive fire all FF's are accounted for. 14 occupants displaced. Working with Red Cross to assist. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) October 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.