Crews battle apartment fire in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Goodyear that displaced more than a dozen residents, fire officials said.

Around 5:41 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at a single-story apartment building near 1400 N. Palo Verde Drive, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

The fire got into the common attic of the building and spread to several apartment units. Among the six apartment units impacted by the fire, one of them was vacant, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

About 14 people, including adults and children, were displaced. Red Cross was contacted to assist, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

