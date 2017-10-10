New routes, extended service begins Oct. 23 for Valley Metro

Good news for commuters.

Valley Metro is expanding, and will soon be offering new routes and extended service.

The expansion targets areas of Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix and Tempe beginning Monday, Oct. 23.

In addition, there are route updates that riders should be aware of before beginning their trips on Monday, Oct. 23.

“Combined, the new service will connect Valley residents to 40,000 jobs at employers located along the routes,” said Scott Smith, Valley Metro CEO. “It’s very exciting for Valley Metro to connect communities that are new to transit and offer residents another travel option for reaching important destinations.”

New Routes

Route 83 – extension on 83rd Avenue from Camelback to Arrowhead Transit Center

Route 140 – new route on Ray Road from 48th Street to Gilbert Road

Orbit Saturn in Tempe – south of U.S. 60 between Baseline and Elliot roads

ZOOM North in Avondale – north of I-10 between McDowell and Indian School roads

Route Celebrations

Officials are kicking off the new service with special events on:

Monday, Oct. 16, 5 - 6 p.m.: Avondale ZOOM North, Avondale Civic Center

Monday, Oct. 23, 8 - 9 a.m.: Route 83 celebration at Peoria Sports Complex

In addition to serving multiple employers, each route will travel to popular destinations for shopping, entertainment and education. To view all changes in service beginning Oct. 23, visit valleymetro.org/servicechanges.

Use Valley Metro’s online tools to get schedules and route maps, as well as next bus arrival information.

