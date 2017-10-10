Phoenix elementary school pulls slavery video game

A Phoenix elementary school is pulling the plug on a controversial video game used to teach students about slavery.

The game, Flight to Freedom, asks students to assume the role of a 14-year-old slave girl trying to escape a plantation.

Win and the girl gets her freedom. Lose and she's sold back into slavery.

Local activists and critics say the game has no business being used in a classroom because it "normalizes" the horrors of American slavery.

"It's not a game in any way, shape or form, slavery is not a game and it shouldn't be minimized to that when you think of all the horrible things that happened," said Richard Crews, the director Strategic Initiatives of Arizona Against Hate.

Crews and several other activists and parents met with officials from the Phoenix Elementary School District 1 this morning.

During that meeting, the district assured them that video game would be immediately barred from use.

The administration says it is not aware of other schools or teachers using the video game.

"My personal opinion is the content should not be used on our schools at all, so I'll be taking that recommendation to the administration. In the meantime the district very quickly pulled all the content," said Sara Bresnahan, a spokeswoman for the district.

