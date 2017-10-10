State may consider closing Arizona's only juvenile prison

State officials may be considering closing Arizona’s only juvenile corrections facility as the inmate population declines.

During a legislative ad-hoc committee meeting Tuesday, juvenile corrections officials provided facts and figures on Adobe Mountain School. Interim Director Jeff Hood told lawmakers and community advocates the population has gone down by 70 percent since 2008 and that juvenile arrests are down across the state by nearly 50 percent.

Adobe Mountain School has 430 beds but houses 172 inmates.

One of the reasons behind the decline in juvenile inmates is the increasing role of county corrections. Many counties have diversion programs that help troubled youths get back on track.

The state has closed several juvenile corrections centers throughout the years.

In 2010 one was torn down and another was converted for adult corrections.

