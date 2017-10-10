More than $1 million worth of drugs seized in Nogales

Four people were arrested for attempting to smuggle more than $1.1 million in methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and hashish into the U.S. on three separate accounts through the Nogales Port of Entry.

The first incident happened on Friday when officers at the Mariposa cargo facility found more than 4 pounds of meth and almost 5 pounds of heroin, worth almost $100,000. The suspects hid the drugs in buckets of automotive grease within the cab of a tractor-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Hispanic man.

The second incident occurred Saturday morning when a 27-year-old woman driving a sedan tried to enter the country through the Dennis DeConcini crossing. While her vehicle was being inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers, a detection canine became alert when they found almost 63 pounds of heroin, cocaine, meth and hashish in the back passenger seats. The estimated amount of the drugs seized is more than $900.000.

The third occurrence was Monday evening when a 47-year-old woman from Stanfield, Ariz. and her 32-year-old passenger from Riverside, Calif., tried to enter the U.S. through the Mariposa crossing. The women were referred for a secondary inspection of the Nissan sedan they were driving. Another Customs and Border Protection canine alerted officers to find more than 40 pounds of meth in the gas tank. The price of the drugs found is more than $124,000.

Officers arrested all four suspects for smuggling narcotics and seized the vehicles with the drugs. All subjects were then turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

