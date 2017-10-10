Teen pleads not guilty to killing Arizona woman

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and burglary.

The teen was charged last week in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. says he wants the teen charged as an adult. Collins says his wife was shot in the forehead.

The Apache County Attorney's Office filed charges last week stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.

Collins said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle with an intruder. She had been in the couple's home and went to a trailer on the property in response to a text for help from their 18-year-old daughter.

Collins said he could hear his wife speak with the intruder before she later yelled at their daughter and her friend to run from the trailer. He said they did and that his daughter heard a gunshot as she got outside.

Authorities said they took the teen into custody without incident last week.

The boy has been assigned a temporary attorney for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

