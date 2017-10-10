Beloved Scottsdale police service dog 'Havoc' has died

The Scottsdale Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved four-legged colleague.

On Tuesday, police announced that retired police service dog, Havoc, had died. Havoc was 11 years old.

The K9 retired from duty in 2016.

Havoc spent over eight years dedicated to the K9 Unit and the citizens of Scottsdale. He and his handler took part in more than 800 K9 missions during their time together.

Havoc was often the main K9 used at citizens' academies and quickly became a crowd favorite.

For many years, Havoc was the Explosive Ordnance Detection K9 at all of the major City events. These events included Giants Spring Training baseball games, Barrett Jackson auto shows, the Phoenix Waste Management Open and the Arabian Horse Show. If there was a large crowd, Havoc was there to keep them safe.

SPD is sad to announce that retired Police Service Dog Havoc has passed away. Havoc was 11 years old. https://t.co/s4CSeBuDKq pic.twitter.com/51oH7i6hOb — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 10, 2017

