Arizona man finds WWII ammunition boxes in walls of garage

A contractor demolishing the garage of a Prescott, Arizona, house discovered the walls were built out of discarded ammunition boxes from World War II.

The Daily Courier reported (http://bit.ly/2yEvDsU) on Monday that Phil Nugent uncovered the walls and found the boxes of ammunition for .303-caliber British rifles. The boxes dated back to 1943.

The boxes were empty and were nailed together on a concrete footing with drywall attached on both sides.

Nugent says he didn't count the total number of boxes, but he saved a few and the rest were hauled away.

The Prescott house was built in 1926, and the garage was a later addition.

Information from: The Daily Courier, http://www.dcourier.com

