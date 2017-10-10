19-year-old man gets probation for tampering with 911 system

A man who pleaded guilty in an August 2016 cyber attack on Phoenix-area 911 emergency systems has been sentenced to probation.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a judge sentenced 19-year-old Meetkumar Desai to 3 years supervised probation for carrying out a "reckless cyberattack on 911 emergency call systems in Maricopa County."

Desai pleaded guilty to one count of computer tampering in August 2017.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cybercrimes Unit arrested Desai after four law enforcement agencies received more than 300 hang up 911 calls between October 24th and October 26th, 2016.

The large number of calls made by a computer malware application had the potential to shut down 911 services across Maricopa County.

The 911 hang up calls were made to MCSO, Surprise PD, Chandler PD, and Avondale PD 911 emergency call centers

Attorney General's spokeswoman Mia Garcia says Desai cooperated with authorities, expressed remorse and had never been in trouble before.

Authorities will be able to monitor Desai’s computer while he is on probation.

Teen Sentenced to 3 Years Probation After 911 Call System Computer Tampering https://t.co/cWeeP1Mc9U pic.twitter.com/PoanpuvO3g — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 10, 2017

