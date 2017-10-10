3 On Your Side

Phoenix-area man can't get gym to stop 'debiting' his bank account

Brett Nelson and his girlfriend try to stay healthy. So, they work out as much as they can and watch what they eat.

“Yea, we're trying to watch what we eat. We eat lots of vegetables," Nelson told 3 On Your Side.

The couple recently moved into an apartment complex that has a gym on site. It's perfect for them and since the gym has everything they need, Nelson says it meant he no longer needed to have a gym membership to a place called Youfit.

It’s here, he says, he paid $80 twice a month to work out with a personal trainer.

So, he filled out some Youfit paperwork back in June to cancel his personal trainer sessions.

However, if you take a look at Nelson’s bank statements, you can clearly see Youfit continues to withdraw money from his account.

And, Nelson says he can't get the withdrawals to stop. "It's like they don't want to help me. They just have no control. They keep saying someone else is going t do it and I can't do this," Nelson said.

He eventually had to call his credit union to prevent any more $80 Youfit withdrawals from happening.

But by then, it was too late. Youfit had already taken out a three different withdrawals for a total of $240.

Nelson says he's tried to get Youfit to return the money, but can't.

"So, I contacted 3 On Your Side because I felt like I needed some help," he said.

3 On Your Side asked You Fit to look into the issue and they did.

They say in this statement that Nelson’s, "... original request to cancel on June 7 was not processed correctly and was not received by customer service."

As a result, Youfit expedited a check for $240 which Nelson says he just received.

Nelson says he's glad the ordeal is over and says the issue wouldn't have been resolved without 3 On Your Side.

“I’ve been dealing with Youfit for the past seven weeks with no results,” Nelson said.

“After 3 On Your Side got involved, I got my check.

3 On Your Side appreciates Youfit looking into the matter and resolving the matter as quickly as they did.

