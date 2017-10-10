Vegetarian Bean & Lentil Chili

Ingredients:

1-1/2 qt. Vegetable broth

2 Tbsp. Masa or instant cornmeal

1 cup Canary lentils

1 each Chopped tomatoes, 14oz. can

1 each Chipotle chile, chopped

1 Tbsp. Adobo sauce (from the can of chipotles)

1 Tbsp. Soy sauce

2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil

1 each Onion, chopped

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

½ Tbsp Cumin, toasted and freshly ground

1 Tbsp. Ancho chile powder

2 Tbsp. Oregano, chopped

2 each Kidney beans, 14oz. can, drained

2 Tbsp Bourbon

as needed Grated cheddar, sour cream, green onion, avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips

Directions:

1. Place 1/2 cup of the vegetable broth in a small bowl. Whisk in the masa with a fork and set aside. Combine the remaining vegetable broth and lentils in a 2 qt. saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 20 minutes until lentils are very soft. Puree with an immersion blender or a standard blender.

2. Add the tomatoes, chipote, adobo and soy; set aside.



3. Heat a 3 qt. saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil, onion and garlic, sauté until onions are translucent. Add the cumin and chile powder; cook a minute or two. Add the oregano; cook another minute.

4. Add the lentil mixture to the onion mixture. Add the kidney beans and bring to a boil; lower heat to a simmer. Stir in the dissolved masa and bourbon; simmer another 20 minutes. Check seasoning, it shouldn’t need salt but add some if required.

5. Serve with the garnishes as desired.