Vegetarian Bean & Lentil Chili

Posted:
By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

Ingredients:

1-1/2 qt.         Vegetable broth
2 Tbsp.        Masa or instant cornmeal
1 cup            Canary lentils
1 each            Chopped tomatoes, 14oz. can
1 each            Chipotle chile, chopped
1 Tbsp.        Adobo sauce (from the can of chipotles)
1 Tbsp.        Soy sauce
2 Tbsp.        Vegetable oil
1 each            Onion, chopped
2 cloves         Garlic, chopped
½ Tbsp        Cumin, toasted and freshly ground
1 Tbsp.        Ancho chile powder
2 Tbsp.        Oregano, chopped
2 each            Kidney beans, 14oz. can, drained
2 Tbsp            Bourbon
as needed        Grated cheddar, sour cream, green onion, avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips

Directions:

1.    Place 1/2 cup of the vegetable broth in a small bowl. Whisk in the masa with a fork and set aside. Combine the remaining vegetable broth and lentils in        a 2 qt. saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 20 minutes until lentils are very soft. Puree with an immersion blender or a standard blender. 

2.    Add the tomatoes, chipote, adobo and soy; set aside.


3.    Heat a 3 qt. saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil, onion and garlic, sauté until onions are translucent. Add the cumin and chile powder; cook a                minute or two. Add the oregano; cook another minute.  

4.    Add the lentil mixture to the onion mixture. Add the kidney beans and bring to a boil; lower heat to a simmer. Stir in the dissolved masa and bourbon;            simmer another 20 minutes. Check seasoning, it shouldn’t need salt but add some if required.

5.    Serve with the garnishes as desired. 

