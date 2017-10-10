Vegetarian Bean & Lentil ChiliPosted:
Vegetarian Bean & Lentil Chili
Ingredients:
1-1/2 qt. Vegetable broth
2 Tbsp. Masa or instant cornmeal
1 cup Canary lentils
1 each Chopped tomatoes, 14oz. can
1 each Chipotle chile, chopped
1 Tbsp. Adobo sauce (from the can of chipotles)
1 Tbsp. Soy sauce
2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil
1 each Onion, chopped
2 cloves Garlic, chopped
½ Tbsp Cumin, toasted and freshly ground
1 Tbsp. Ancho chile powder
2 Tbsp. Oregano, chopped
2 each Kidney beans, 14oz. can, drained
2 Tbsp Bourbon
as needed Grated cheddar, sour cream, green onion, avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Directions:
1. Place 1/2 cup of the vegetable broth in a small bowl. Whisk in the masa with a fork and set aside. Combine the remaining vegetable broth and lentils in a 2 qt. saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 20 minutes until lentils are very soft. Puree with an immersion blender or a standard blender.
2. Add the tomatoes, chipote, adobo and soy; set aside.
3. Heat a 3 qt. saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil, onion and garlic, sauté until onions are translucent. Add the cumin and chile powder; cook a minute or two. Add the oregano; cook another minute.
4. Add the lentil mixture to the onion mixture. Add the kidney beans and bring to a boil; lower heat to a simmer. Stir in the dissolved masa and bourbon; simmer another 20 minutes. Check seasoning, it shouldn’t need salt but add some if required.
5. Serve with the garnishes as desired.
