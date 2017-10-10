Cardinals getting RB Adrian Peterson from Saints for conditional draft pick

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson gives a thumbs-up to photographers as he walks off the field after taking part in an NFL training session at the London Irish rugby team training ground in. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Running back Adrian Peterson is coming to the Arizona Cardinals, the team confirmed Tuesday. In return, the Cards are giving the New Orleans Saints a conditional draft pick.

A conditional draft pick is based on the performance of the player with his new team. We do not know the condition set for the Peterson trade or exactly which pick the Cardinals offered, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said it's a late-round one.

2017 (as of Oct. 10) stats -- ATT: 27 | YDS: 81 | TD: 0

Career (as of Oct. 10) stats -- ATT: 2,445 | YDS: 11,828 | TD: 97

"We are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our team and we look at this as one of those opportunities,” Steve Keim, the team's general manager, said in a statement. “What Adrian has accomplished in this league is well-established. Our need for a spark in our running game right now is also obvious and we are excited to give him the chance to provide that.”

Peterson has not scored a touchdown this season, but could become the ninth player in to the NFL to hit 100 rushing touchdowns. He is three TDs away.

"Peterson, who has just 27 carries for 81 yards over his first four games with Sean Payton and Drew Brees, will now get a chance to play the featured role he always saw himself best suited for," Conor Orr wrote on Around the NFL Tuesday morning. "Down David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals are desperate for a spark on the ground."

The Cardinals placed Johnson on the injured reserve list after a wrist injury he suffered during a fumble in the second half of the opener against the Detroit Lions. The earliest he'll be back, according to AP, is week eight.

Back to the Peterson trade.

"The move joins the 32-year-old with the NFL's oldest roster. Carson Palmer (38), Larry Fitzgerald(34) and Chris Johnson (32) are among the team's most dependable weapons at the moment," Orr continued.

Hours after the first flurry of headlines about the Peterson trade Tuesday morning, the Cardinals announced the release of Johnson.

Insiders did not seem all that surprised that Peterson now finds himself part of the #BirdGang.

"The Cardinals were heavily mentioned as a potential destination for Peterson when it was obvious the running back's tenure was coming to an end in Minnesota," according to Orr.

Peterson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Viking -- he went as the seventh pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft -- and is a seven-time Pro Bowler. According to ESPN.com, he holds the Pro Bowl record for most career rushing touchdowns.

He had a fantastic season in 2012, ending the season with 2,097 rushing yards and taking home the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Most Valuable Players awards.

In 2014, he was indicted on charges of child abuse and subsequently suspended without pay. He played just one game that year but still made the NFL Top 100 Players of 2015 list. He was No. 62.

Peterson was reinstated in late February 2015 and returned to the field in June.

Two years after his reinstatement, the Vikings opted not to exercise the 2017 option in Peterson's contract, making him a free agent.

In April, he signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

Today is a good day!!! Welcome to the #BirdGang @AdrianPeterson !!! We got work to do! ???? https://t.co/qDXw4ekyDN — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 10, 2017

Trade! The New Orleans Saints have traded Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 10, 2017

