Cutting Edge Institute for Heart Failure opens in Phoenix

Dr. Kris Vijay, MD, FACC, FACP, FNLA, FHFSA is the Medical Director of the Institute of Congestive Heart Failure at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Heart Institute in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley hospital is taking a never-before-seen approach to failing hearts and kidneys.

The new, cutting edge Institute for Congestive Heart Failure is located just inside the Arizona Abrazo Heart Hospital, in Phoenix.

It's a dream come true for those suffering from heart and kidney failure. Here, specialists are coming together to provide the best possible care, in a way that hasn't been tried before.

"This could start a trend that could be a huge impact on the heart failure community," said the program's nurse navigator, Patrick Smith.

The idea behind this is quite simple: keep patients with congestive heart failure out of the hospital, while providing them with top notch preventive care on an outpatient basis.

"It goes back to the way the health care system is structured right now. There's a huge push to reduce hospitalizations," said Smith.

A key goal: avoid the 30-day readmission rate the hospital has to pay, if a patient gets discharged for heart failure and comes back in within 30 days.

"We can do everything we're going to do inpatient, we're going to do every one of those here in the outpatient setting," said Dr. Kris Vijay, who is world-renowned for cardiac care and is at the helm of the institute.

Dr. Vijay says this is where he'd want to be if his heart began to fail.

"I would like to be here if something went wrong with mine and I'm sure my family would like for me to be here so that I can quickly turn around and have a better outcome."

Around 5.7 million Americans are living with heart failure.That number could triple among seniors over the next 40 years.

Lorri Brown was 37 years old when she was unexpectedly diagnosed and given six months to a year to live.

"What was going through your mind at that time?" asked Preston Phillips.

"I didn't want to die, and how was I going to find a doctor that [sic] was going to tell me you're going be OK; you're going to live,'" said Brown, who is 61 today, and considered to be a walking miracle.

She credits Dr. Vijay with giving her, her life back. With confidence, she says this center will do the same for many others.

"It's encouraging to know that if I start to fail again or if, you know my numbers could go down, I can easily go back down to where I was," said Brown.

You can learn more about the Institute for Congestive Heart Failure, here, at www.abrazohealth.com.

For more information about Dr. Kris Vijay, you can visit his website with contact and location information, here, at www.azheart.com.

